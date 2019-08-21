Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Visitors that arrive on your pages via Google Image’s Swipe to Visit feature are now accounted for in Search Console under the new “AMP on Image Results” search appearance, Google announced Wednesday.

Swipe to Visit in action. Source: Google.

Why we should care

Image search is one way publishers can draw traffic to their websites and Swipe to Visit may make it easier for users to move from Image search results to your pages.

Having Search Console data on how users arrive on your site can help you optimize for their journey and inform your SEO and overall business strategy.

To see the data, login to Google Search Console, click on the performance reports and select “Image” from the “Search type” filter. Then click “+ New” and click on “Search appearance” and select “AMP on Image result” from the menu. This will show you click and impression data for the Swipe to Visit feature in Google Image Search.

The Amp on Image result filter as it appears within Search Console.

More on the news

Swipe to Visit is an Image search UI feature that creates a preview of the associated website’s header. Users can swipe up on the preview to go directly to the corresponding page.

It is only available for AMP-enabled sites; publishers already supporting AMP do not need to take any further action to enable this feature.

Google teased Swipe to Visit at I/O earlier this year and launched it on July 25.