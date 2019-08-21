Traffic from Image’s Swipe to Visit feature now appears in Search Console
Data is available under the new ‘Amp on Image Results’ search appearance.
Visitors that arrive on your pages via Google Image’s Swipe to Visit feature are now accounted for in Search Console under the new “AMP on Image Results” search appearance, Google announced Wednesday.
Why we should care
Image search is one way publishers can draw traffic to their websites and Swipe to Visit may make it easier for users to move from Image search results to your pages.
Having Search Console data on how users arrive on your site can help you optimize for their journey and inform your SEO and overall business strategy.
To see the data,
More on the news
- Swipe to Visit is an Image search UI feature that creates a preview of the associated website’s header. Users can swipe up on the preview to go directly to the corresponding page.
- It is only available for AMP-enabled sites; publishers already supporting AMP do not need to take any further action to enable this feature.
- Google teased Swipe to Visit at I/O earlier this year and launched it on July 25.
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.