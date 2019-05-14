Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

For over a decade, SMX® Advanced has proudly delivered an elite, unbiased, vendor-agnostic editorial program to thousands of search marketers from around the world.

But we also know how important it is to learn first-hand from the search engines you trust with your rankings and advertising dollars.

That’s why we’re thrilled to invite you to Seattle, June 3-5, to train directly with Google and Microsoft. Only SMX Advanced brings these two powerhouses together in one place. Check out what’s in store:

Exclusive Keynotes & Sessions

The SEM track will kick off with an in-depth keynote conversation about the future of search marketing and advice for staying competitive in an increasingly automated landscape — featuring Search Engine Land’s editor-in-chief, Ginny Marvin, Nic Darveau-Garneau, Chief Search Evangelist for Google, Vaishali De, Partner Group Program Manager for Microsoft Advertising Engineering, and Lynne Kjolso, VP, Global Search Sales & Support for Microsoft Search Advertising.

Then, it’s time for insightful, tactic-rich SEO and SEM sessions, including…

Google & Bing Talk Spam & Penalties: Want a behind-the-scenes view of how Google and Bing determine what’s good and what’s bad? Join Fili Wiese, former Google Search Quality team member, and Frédéric Dubut, who leads the anti-spam team at Microsoft, for a candid conversation on how both engines are fighting spam and handling manual penalties.

Want a behind-the-scenes view of how Google and Bing determine what’s good and what’s bad? Join Fili Wiese, former Google Search Quality team member, and Frédéric Dubut, who leads the anti-spam team at Microsoft, for a candid conversation on how both engines are fighting spam and handling manual penalties. What’s New With Schema & Structured Data: Cata Milos, Senior Program Manager at Manager, will join Max Prin, Head of Technical SEO at Merkle, for a look at advanced structured data tactics that ensure your sites rank well by making content accessible to search engines. You’ll also get advice for how to future-proof content to avoid getting left out of the voice search conversation.

Cata Milos, Senior Program Manager at Manager, will join Max Prin, Head of Technical SEO at Merkle, for a look at advanced structured data tactics that ensure your sites rank well by making content accessible to search engines. You’ll also get advice for how to future-proof content to avoid getting left out of the voice search conversation. The Evolution Of Branding: Brand To Demand: Helen Provost, Google, Account Manager, will share brand-new insights why branding is more important than ever, quantify the value of digital brand advertising in the path to purchase, and provide actionable guidance on how to create a branding media plan on a limited budget using machine learning and automation for scale.

Learn With Google

Join the Google Ads team Tuesday, June 4 for full-length sessions exploring some of the most crucial aspects of successful account and campaign management. Check out some of the sessions in store:

Managing Large Accounts With Google Ads Power Tools

Understanding Your Creative Potential In Google Ads

Delivering Fast, Assistive Experiences To Supercharge Your Google Ads Performance

Microsoft Networking & Solutions

You’ll catch Microsoft Advertising (formerly Bing Ads) in a few different places:

Meet up Monday evening, June 3 for a special Microsoft-hosted networking event about inclusion and diversity in the workplace.

Attend the 2019 Search Engine Land Awards Ceremony & Afterparty on Tuesday evening, June 4, sponsored by Microsoft Advertising, for a fantastic evening celebrating the search community.

Come by the Solutions Track on Wednesday, June 5 for two exciting training sessions with the Microsoft Advertising team.

Choose Your Ideal Pass

Book before Monday, June 3 to save up to $300 off on-site rates!

All Access: All sessions, keynotes, networking, and amenities.

All sessions, keynotes, networking, and amenities. All Access + Workshop Combo (best value!): The complete SMX experience, plus your choice of an immersive, full-day workshop.

The complete SMX experience, plus your choice of an immersive, full-day workshop. Networking & Search Engine Land Awards: Full access to the Expo Hall and networking events, plus sponsored sessions (including Learn with Google and the Microsoft Advertising sessions mentioned above!), downloadable speaker presentations, and more.

Register now!

See you in Seattle!

