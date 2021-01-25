Next month, the Search Engine Land experts are teaming up with senior marketers from global brands — like Microsoft and Adobe — and cutting-edge agencies — including Page Zero Media and RankHammer — to guide you through search marketing analytics at SMX Report, online February 23. Secure your spot now — Early Bird rates expire Saturday, February 6!

Your $99 All Access pass unlocks all-new SEO and PPC learning journeys that tackle critical analytics issues… everything from configuring measurement tools to identifying and fixing critical SEO problems, establishing organizational reporting needs, improving organic search results, making data-driven decisions that yield measurable results, and beyond.

You’ll build a comprehensive understanding of search analytics, progressing through a structured training experience that will equip you with actionable tactics to earn more organic traffic, execute better PPC campaigns, and generate more profits.

Meet some of the marketing experts who will guide you on your journey:

You’ll also have the opportunity to connect with speakers live and ask them specific questions during Overtime and community meetups.

What are you waiting for? Join the ranks of 100,000 marketers who have relied on Search Marketing Expo to help them achieve search marketing success for over a decade.

Early Bird rates expire next Saturday, February 6. Register now to secure your All Access pass for just $99.