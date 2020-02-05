Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

Tripadvisor has launched “Review Hub,” a dashboard that allows restaurant owners to view and respond to customer reviews across Google, Facebook, Yelp, TheFork, its own site as well as other major review sites, the company announced Wednesday.

Source: Tripadvisor.

Why we care

TripAdvisor’s new dashboard will make it easier for businesses to view and respond to reviews across multiple platforms. Responding to reviews has become a critical aspect of digital customer service and marketing. When it comes to local rankings, Google factors in the number, quality and ratings of reviews. Businesses that do a good job managing customer feedback are also likely prioritizing customer service and creating a cycle of positive reviews and customer sentiment.

More on the announcement

Review Hub aggregates ratings and reviews from multiple sites and displays them as a snapshot. Owners can use the snapshot to identify trends and areas to improve on.

Review Hub is a subscription service, available on a monthly or annual basis, and is open to all restaurant owners, operators and digital marketing teams.

The service is now available in all markets where Tripadvisor operates.