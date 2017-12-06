Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.

Twitter is broadening its support of AMP (accelerated mobile pages) to include article analytics.

According to the announcement on Twitter’s developer blog, when Twitter loads an AMP version of an article, it will now ping the original article URL to record the view, in addition to passing the query arguments from the original article redirect into the AMP run-time. This will allow publishers to receive the data using the amp-analytics component.

“Pings to your original article are annotated as coming from Twitter,” writes Twitter product manager Ben Ward, “So that you can better understand the origin of the traffic, and distinguish it from organic views of your pages.”

While Twitter has supported AMP since its launch by making it possible to embed tweets within AMP articles, it has not offered analytics attached to AMP content shared on the platform until now. With this latest update, publishers will have deeper insight into how their AMP content is performing on Twitter.

“With this update, Twitter uses AMP to present your articles to more people, faster and more reliably,” writes Ward.