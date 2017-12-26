It’s that time of the year! That time of year when we all agonizingly optimize for holiday shopping behavior, do our best to navigate complicated family dynamics and read countless end-of-year lists.

SEL reporter Amy Gesenhues recently summarized the annual release of Google’s “Year in Search” for 2017, and there were some interesting takeaways. (Not the least of which was that the “Malika Haqq and Ronnie Magro” query didn’t make the Top 10 Searches Overall list — admittedly, I have no idea who those people are, but their names sure are fun to say!)

Lists of this nature are intended to be simple, fun, and (to be candid) easy press hits. But there’s actually an important and applicable lesson to be distilled here, too. These “Year in Search” lists are representative of the searching populace; the lists communicate the interests of the collective audience. There certainly was no shortage of compelling stories in 2017, but the subjects included in Gesenhues’s piece are what drove the most engagement in this country.

Of course, as digital marketers, we’re obsessed with targeting and often dismiss any characteristics of the “collective audience” as irrelevant to our sophisticated efforts. But in fact, the clear message that this peek-into-the-collective communicates is the value of targeting.

Yandex, Russia’s leading search engine (and my employer), recently released its own version of the “Year in Search” — and there is very little overlap with Google’s. This may not be shocking to you, but if it’s common knowledge that the trends in one market may be vastly different than those in another, then why do so many advertisers apply the same approach across markets?

More and more American companies are expanding their target audiences to incorporate the international consumer. Of course, there are more potential customers outside of the US than within, so the allure is understandable. But each international market is unique, and your marketing strategies need to reflect the differences.

Below is Yandex’s 2017 Year in Search. Don’t forget to compare with Google’s list here!

Events

St. Petersburg metro terrorist attack Blue Whale Game and social network death groups “Matilda” film scandal Introduction of fines for vehicles lacking a studded-tire sign Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) activities Coxsackievirus in Turkey Severe storm in Moscow Relics of St. Nicholas in Moscow Rohingya persecution in Myanmar Opening of Zaryadye Park in Moscow

Men

Dima Bilan Andrey Malakhov Armen Dzhigarkhanyan Кirill Serebrennikov Face (Ivan Dryomin) Anatoliy Pashinin Emmanuel Macron Yuri Dud Vladimir Kuzmin Dmitry Borisov

Women

Maria Maksakova Yuliya Samoylova Diana Shurygina Dana Borisova Anastasia Volochkova Anastasia Shubskaya Ravshana Kurkova Natalia Shkuleva Tatiana Tarasova Brigitte Macron

Things and Phenomena

Cryptocurrency Fidget Spinner iPhone X Samsung Galaxy S8 iPhone 8 Yandex’s AI assistant Alice Rap battles Updated Nokia 3310 Blockchain New 200 and 2,000 rouble notes

Sports

Ice hockey World Championship Confederations Cup Russian Football Championship Mayweather vs. McGregor fight Kontinental Hockey League Championship Champions League Emelianenko vs. Mitrione fight World Cup 2018 Russia-Spain match Russia-Portugal match

Films

It Despicable Me 3 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Viking Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales The Last Warrior The Fate of the Furious Transformers: The Last Knight Attraction Spider-Man: Homecoming

Foreign TV Series

Game of Thrones Grechanka Sherlock Riverdale The Walking Dead Supernatural Skam Taboo The Flash Twin Peaks

Memes

Eshkere (“Esketit”) Zhdun (“The one who waits”) Eto fiasko, bratan (“This is a fiasco, bro”) Cevapcici Na donyshke (“Just a little”) Easy-easy, real talk, think about it Tak, blyat (“What the!!!”) Hype Vinishko-tyan (term used for a hipster-like youth subculture) Ave Maria! Deus Vult!

