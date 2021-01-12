Make 2021 the year you implement proven analytics practices that drive more traffic, leads, and sales: Join us at SMX Report, online February 23!

Grab an affordable $99 All Access pass now to unlock a structured learning journey through the most important analytics topics and platforms — from creating insight-driven Google Data Studio dashboards to measuring ad profitability and performance with Google Ads reporting. The all-new agenda, programmed by the experts at Search Engine Land, is designed to connect what you learn to how you execute your search marketing campaigns.

Not only will you access an empowering opening keynote, 15 tactic-rich sessions, Overtime live Q&A, and interactive community meetups — you can also add an immersive SMX workshop to your itinerary for maximum value!

Choose from one of these exclusive workshops, taking place February 24-25, from 12:00pm – 3:00pm ET:

SEO For Developers , hosted by Detlef Johnson, explores developer communications and SEO-friendly coding through discussion and live coding demonstrations. This workshop is perfect for SEOs who want to learn more about the technical side of optimization AND developers who want to code in more SEO-friendly ways.

Google Tag Manager For Marketers And Analysts , hosted by Samantha Barnes, covers the whys, hows, and what nows of working with Google Tag Manager — plus actionable tips to lead the planning, testing, and execution of full implementation. It's ideal for marketers who want to take their Google Analytics knowledge to a new level of awesome.

Buy a workshop now for just $149…. or bundle with your All Access pass to secure extra savings!