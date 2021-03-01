“Great content” yields amazing results — for both organic rankings and paid search ROI. But how is “great” content defined? And more importantly… how is it created?

Join us at SMX Create — online April 13 — for just $99 to find out.

This exclusive one-day event delivers actionable tactics to create compelling content that helps drive awareness, traffic, conversions, and sales. After attending, you’ll be able to…

Develop and execute a successful content strategy

Craft compelling content that supports SEO initiatives

Create visually stunning display ads that grab user attention

Identify winning PPC copy through robust A/B testing

Optimize landing pages for higher conversions

… and that’s just the start. Together with the Search Engine Land experts and special guest speakers, you’ll explore key changes in automation, ML, and AI, their impact on content creation and copywriting, how you can use these technologies to your benefit — and much more.

Check out the full agenda here!

Attend live for the chance to ask speakers your specific content questions, or access all sessions on-demand to train at your convenience.

Hungry for more? Add a two-day, post-conference workshop to your itinerary and dive deep into content marketing for SEO or Google Data Studio.

Register by March 27 to secure your All Access pass for just $99 — or bundle with a workshop for $209.

Psst… Check out the rest of the 2021 SMX lineup, featuring the first-ever 100% virtual SMX Advanced!