Unlock actionable tactics to measure search marketing success
Join us online SMX Report, February 23, 2021.
Ready to transform your data into actionable insights that drive more awareness, leads, and revenue? Join us online at SMX Report — February 23!
This exclusive one-day event delivers proven strategies and actionable tactics for measuring search marketing success. After attending, you’ll be able to:
- Configure dashboards in Google Data Studio
- Leverage new features in Google Search Console and Bing Webmaster Tools
- Measure ad profitability and performance with Google Ads reporting
- Make data-driven decisions that can boost traffic and revenue
You’ll also take a deep dive into Google Analytics 4’s new capabilities, featuring its sophisticated cross-channel view into the customer life cycle.
Attend live for the chance to ask speakers your specific analytics questions, or access all sessions on-demand to train at your convenience.
Bonus: You’ll also receive a Certificate of Completion and a digital badge to demonstrate your commitment to continued analytics training, beef up your CV, and showcase your involvement in the search marketing community.
Register by February 6 to secure your All Access pass for just $99!
P.S. Check out the rest of the 2021 SMX lineup, featuring brand new deep dives on creative copywriting and conversion optimization, plus the first-ever 100% virtual SMX Advanced!
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.