What’s the first rule of SEO? Write good content. But, with the world grappling with a pandemic, how should you adjust?

Our next Live with Search Engine Land discussion will focus on content marketing. The discussion, led by Search Engine Land’s George Nguyen, will dive into what brands should be communicating, ways to stand out with your content while respecting the current situation, how engagement is changing and whether sticking to the traditional KPIs or identifying new success indicators is necessary to measure our campaigns.

The panel will include:

Amanda Milligan, marketing director at Fractl

Lee Odden, CEO of TopRank Marketing

Meghan Keaney Anderson, VP of marketing at HubSpot

Related: Find out where “Content” sits in the Periodic Table of SEO

The discussion will take place on April 24 at 2 p.m. EST. It will be live-streamed in this post and on YouTube.

We at Search Engine Land know there is so much uncertainty now in our community, and we hope this series of live discussions, presentations, tutorials and meetups help everyone stay sharp and up to date on tactics and best practices. We are looking to inform, support and convene our global community at a time when so much is up in the air, including our livelihoods. If you have an idea for a session or would like to join a panel, email me at hpowderly@thirddoormedia.com.

In the mean time, here’s the replay of our latest SEO session:

About The Author Henry Powderly Henry Powderly is vice president of content for Third Door Media, publishers of Search Engine Land, Marketing Land and MarTech Today. With more than a decade in editorial leadership positions, he is responsible for content strategy and event programming for the organization. Henry Powderly is vice president of content for Third Door Media, publishers of Search Engine Land, Marketing Land and MarTech Today. With more than a decade in editorial leadership positions, he is responsible for content strategy and event programming for the organization.