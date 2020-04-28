On Friday, I will moderate our next Live with Search Engine Land discussion on brand vs. performance marketing during COVID-19. We’ll discuss whether marketers should be focusing on top-of-funnel awareness campaigns and less on the bottom-of-the-funnel during this tumultuous period.

With reduced budgets and pressure to justify spend and hit sales targets, marketers often default to “more measurable,” performance-based campaigns. Brand campaigns are seen as softer, longer term and less measurable than bottom-of-the-funnel tactics. The panel will discuss why that thinking could result in missed opportunities.

The panel will feature:

Dana Tan , Senior Manager, Global SEO, Under Armour

, Senior Manager, Global SEO, Amy Bishop , Owner Cultivative

, Owner Michelle Morgan, Director of Client Services, Clix Marketing

Our experts will share their current experiences and what they’re seeing in the market in real time. We’ll discuss B2B, B2C, content, commerce and which channels are best performing right now. The panelists will also talk about how current trends are likely to play out after the crisis is over.

The conversation will happen at 2 p.m. EST (11 a.m. PDT) this Friday, May 1. It will be live-streamed on Search Engine Land and on our YouTube channel.

We at Search Engine Land know there is so much uncertainty now in our community, and we hope this series of live discussions, presentations, tutorials and meetups help everyone stay sharp and up to date on tactics and best practices. We do not plan to gate these sessions. This isn’t about leads for us. This is about giving great marketers a platform to inform, support and convene our global community at a time when so much is up in the air, including livelihoods. If you have an idea for a session or would like to join a panel, email our VP of Content Henry Powderly.

In the meantime, check out our most recent chat (on content) below.