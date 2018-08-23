The white paper or webinar content described below has been produced by one of our sponsors.

US local advertising revenues are expected to reach $151.2 billion in 2018, representing a 5.2 percent year-on-year increase from $143.8 billion in 2017 — the largest annual increase in five years, according to research firm BIA/Kelsey’s US Local Advertising Forecast 2018. Local marketing growth is being driven by a stronger economy, a competitive political landscape heading into the midterm election season and robust growth in mobile and social media, according to the report.

MarTech Today’s “Enterprise Local Marketing Automation Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide” examines the market for local marketing automation platforms and the considerations involved in implementation. The 55-page report reviews the growing market for local marketing automation platforms, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges for brands marketing locally.

This report also includes profiles of 16 leading enterprise local marketing automation vendors, pricing information, capabilities comparisons and recommended steps for evaluating and purchasing. Visit Digital Marketing Depot to get your copy.