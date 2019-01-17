Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

For the past few years Stone Temple Consulting, which was acquired by Perficient, has come out with a study analyzing just how important links are to rankings in Google search. Year after year the study shows that without a question, having good quality links to your site has a high correlation to your site ranking well in Google search. This year it is no different.

Stone Temple published the 2019 version of the study that shows a very significant correlation between links and ranking position in Google search.

Looking at some of the data. The study digs into the data analysis but we wanted to highlight two specific graphs from the study. The first is the aggregate link data using 27,000 queries showing a very strong correlation between links and ranking:

The second graph shows by industry, how important links are to ranking position in Google. You can see, for the most part, links are pretty important:

Why it matters. This study shows that it is still important to build content and features on your web pages that people want to link to. Without links, it is hard to rank well for competitive keywords in Google.

Eric Enge, the founder of Stone Temple Consulting, told us “The reason we continue to pursue this type of study is to continue to test whether links continue to remain an important ranking factor, and this year’s report tells us that the answer is still ‘yes’. In today’s world, that means doing the hard work of creating great sites, great content, great UX, and doing an effective job of telling the world about it.”