Today’s Google doodle celebrating Veterans Day was designed in partnership with VetNet, a Google employee network made up of Veterans and family members and friends of Veterans.

Leading to search results for “Veterans Day,” the doodle highlights the Marines, Coast Guard, Air Force, Navy, and Army by featuring silhouettes of service members donning the uniforms associated with each branch of the military.

From the Google Doodle Blog:

In 1954, President Eisenhower changed Armistice Day — a holiday honoring WWI veterans — to Veterans Day, a day to honor all American Veterans. The day, which celebrates living U.S. Veterans as opposed to Memorial Day which honors Veterans who have passed, marks a special time of reflection, gratitude, and remembrance.

Google’s blog post featuring today’s doodle also point readers to a number of Veteran resources, including Google’s Arts and Culture Veterans Day page, information about a “Grow with Google” grant recently awarded to Student Veterans of America, and the following YouTube video honoring our vets:

“Today we honor and thank both Veterans and their families for their bravery and sacrifice for the Red, White and Blue,” writes Google on their blog.

Search Engine Land joins Google in thanking our Veterans and their families, wishing all who served a happy Veterans Day full of gratitude.