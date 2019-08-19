One of the best parts of doing this vlog series is interviewing people in the industry that have given so much of themselves to the space. Greg Sterling is not just a co-worker of mine here at Search Engine Land, he is not only someone I would consider a friend, but he is also someone I would consider an invaluable resource and hero of the search industry.

Without Greg Sterling, the industry would not be what it is today, and that is why I felt it was important to convince Greg to let me interview him so you can all learn about at least some of his history and contributions to the space. Oh, and I am sure you will pick up on his smarts and witty humor throughout the conversation.

I don’t want to spoil the interview by writing about what we talked about, make sure to watch it below:

I started this vlog series recently