My next interview while I was in Israel last December was with Aaron Friedman, an individual I’ve known in the SEO space for over a decade now. He is a Chicago native, but moved to Israel several years ago with his family to pursue his dream.

In our interview, we talked about different ways of using tools to find content ideas. Aaron explained that since now Google does not give us our keyword data within Google Analytics and other means, we need to use third-party tools to come up with that missing data. We also spoke about the little things in SEO, how they may have mattered more in the old days of SEO and now they may be more of a distraction to the more important and larger picture SEO concepts.

You can learn more about Aaron Friedman and connect with him on LinkedIn.

Here is the interview:

I started this vlog series recently, and if you want to sign up to be interviewed, you can fill out this form on Search Engine Roundtable. You can also subscribe to my YouTube channel by clicking here.