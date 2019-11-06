Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Aja Frost, senior SEO strategist at Hubspot, explains how she helped restructure the SEO strategy at the company. Specifically how Hubspot uses a topic cluster approach to building out “content universes” that have “pillar pages” for the higher level content.

Our interview goes into how the company structures its content around these topic clusters and the search benefit the company sees from those efforts. We also talked about featured snippets, image SEO and video suggested clips.

Aja will also be speaking at SMX East in NYC next week, so be sure to catch her talk on driving more traffic to existing content through optimization.

Here is the video, and I have to say, I was very impressed with Aja Frost, you can follow her at @ajavuu on Twitter.

I started this vlog series recently, and if you want to sign up to be interviewed, you can fill out this form on Search Engine Roundtable.