In part one of my chat with Alan Rabinowitz of SEO Image we spoke about nofollow and affiliate links but in part two we go through more generic SEO topics and the world of online reputation management.

We start off where Alan dishes out his methods for ranking well in Google. Specifically he talks about the value of content, why citations in local matter, how important on-page SEO is plus why conversions and user experience matter now and will matter more tomorrow. We end our talk diving into the niche of online reputation management, which I personally always find fascinating.

Here is that video interview:

