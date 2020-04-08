Video: Alexis Sanders on SEO strategy and how to test your SEO
Check out this super smart SEO on how she manages her clients SEO strategies and then measures its success.
In our next SEO video interview, or vlog as the cool kids say, I spent a few minutes talking with Alexis Sanders (@alexisksanders) of Merkle, she is a senior account manager at the company. You may have heard of Alexis already, she is a contributor here on Search Engine Land and speaks at many of our SMX events.
We talked about two primary topics, SEO strategy and SEO testing. Her take on SEO strategy is really about looking at the larger picture, which means not just the SEO but everything around that. Learning your client’s industry, how the company operates, the challenges and what makes the company tick is important.
Then we talked about SEO testing, how to use data, statistics, analytics and measurements to understand if your SEO is performing well. It is important to get access to the right data and run the models correctly to really see patterns in the data.
Here is the video:
I started this vlog series recently, and if you want to sign up to be interviewed, you can fill out this form on Search Engine Roundtable.
