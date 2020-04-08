In our next SEO video interview, or vlog as the cool kids say, I spent a few minutes talking with Alexis Sanders (@alexisksanders) of Merkle, she is a senior account manager at the company. You may have heard of Alexis already, she is a contributor here on Search Engine Land and speaks at many of our SMX events.

We talked about two primary topics, SEO strategy and SEO testing. Her take on SEO strategy is really about looking at the larger picture, which means not just the SEO but everything around that. Learning your client’s industry, how the company operates, the challenges and what makes the company tick is important.

Then we talked about SEO testing, how to use data, statistics, analytics and measurements to understand if your SEO is performing well. It is important to get access to the right data and run the models correctly to really see patterns in the data.

Here is the video:

I started this vlog series recently