While at SMX East, I had the privilege with sitting down Aleyda Solis, the EU Search Personality of the Year, SMX speaker, SEO superstar who deeply cares about the search industry. We spoke about a lot of things but focused mostly on how she juggles traveling so much and having a thriving SEO consulting business.

We also talked about a topic she spoke about at SMX West just weeks ago around how to optimize your YouTube channel to increase subscribers and video views. hat presentation was so detailed and enlightening, I learned a lot from her in the video and her presentation.

We also spoke about international SEO, a topic she is known to be one of the leaders in. For her, international SEO and the details that go into it, is natural to her. She doesn’t know why it is hard for other SEOs. But I guess that makes sense, most experts, find what they do easy because they are just so good at it.

Here is the video:

