I sat down with Andrea Cruz Lopez from KoMarketing in their Boston office to discuss all the good things around Google Ads. But if you know me, I like to talk about more of the “bad things” – so we kicked things off talking about the change where Google Ads expanded more match types back in August.

Andrea shared tips and advice on how to stay on top of these changes, how to communicate these changes to clients and ultimately how to ensure you are not wasting your ad spend when Google expands your keyword selections. She also shared some general advice around tips and strategies with Google Ads.

Here is the video:

