Andrew Goodman has been providing SEM services for 20 years now under his agency Page Zero Media. But throughout that time, Andrew has spoken hundreds of times at conferences, including many SMX events. Andrew wrote one of the first books on Google Ads, back then known as Google AdWords. And now he has a new 50-part series named TheScienceOfPPC.com.

In our talk, we discussed many topics including how to compete in paid search against big brands. He explained that it is actually fun to be in a position with a new client and be able to compete against much larger brands in search. It is all about the KPIs and making sure your ads meet the specific goals, and setting your CPCs and CPAs properly is vital.

We also spoke about setting your PPC experiments and testing. He highly encourages you do testing with your paid search ads, at least do the 50/50 experiments. Andrew recommends you use the Google Campaigns drafts and experiments feature and run these tests, see what works and what does not work.

Here is the video interview:

