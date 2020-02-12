Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

While up in Albany, I interviewed Ann Smarty, who was incredibly well known for creating MyBlogGuest that ended up getting penalized by Google.

We discussed her history in the space, how she left the Ukraine and settled in Albany, New York and how the Google penalty all went down. We also chatted about the future of link building and how your content has to earn links.

Note: The audio quality on this video is very poor. There was obviously a microphone issue and I am sorry for those issues.

