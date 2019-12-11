Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

I had the privilege of sitting down with Ben Cook, an industry vet, at the Perficient Digital offices in St. Louis. We talked about some of the earlier days of SEO, which were somewhat like the wild wild west. We also talked a bit about the acquisitions his firm has been doing over the past few years in the SEO space.

Ben Cook also shared some stories around site migrations. He said it is sometimes interesting the issues that occur with site migrations, most being pretty simple and easy to fix, but it is about checking and double-checking to make sure all your basis are covered.

You can watch the interview over here:

I started this vlog series recently, and if you want to sign up to be interviewed, you can fill out this form on Search Engine Roundtable. You can also subscribe to my YouTube channel by clicking here.