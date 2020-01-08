Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Brian Dean has a pretty impressive YouTube channel with almost 275,000 subscribers. He asked to come to my New York office and sit down and chat. So I obviously asked him how he got so many subscribers.

In short, he said it is about making some really good quality videos that get the users attention right away and you convince them to listen through the whole video. If you can get a few videos that make it big, it can help grow your YouTube subscriber base. This is something that I am working on my channel.

We also chatted about nofollow link attribute change from a few months ago. It was an intersting conversation and the first vlog I did from my office.

