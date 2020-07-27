The Director of SEO at Razorfish, Brian Ussery, an individual who I’ve known in the SEO space for almost twenty-years, chatted with me about the earlier days in the SEO industry. We also talked about the new evergreen GoogleBot and some tips and things to look out for when doing SEO for e-commerce sites.

Brian has given a lot of his time to the SEO industry. He has been a “product expert” in the Google support forums for almost as long as Google has had support forums. Before that, he helped SEOs in other public SEO forums. He has also spoken at countless SEO conferences, including our SMX events, he has written many articles here, and is active on social media helping SEOs.

In our conversation, we talked about two primary topics. The first was on evergreen GoogleBot and how Google can crawl and understand types of content it once was unable to. Then we talked about SEO advice around e-commerce sites. Tips like making sure you have unique and useful product descriptions, that your technical SEO is sound and tested and that you have great product images.

It was a fun talk and I hope you enjoy it. You can follow Brian on Twitter @beussery and here is the video:

