Britney Mueller, the Senior SEO Scientist at Moz, took me backstage after her Mozcon talk, to chat about her presentation, which was on Google’s featured snippets.

In her presentation, she shared that based on a very small data set (not even statistically significant, she said), the impact featured snippets have on ones click through rate in the Google search results. The data didn’t seem too positive but at the same time, everyone really wants to show up in those featured snippet spots.

You can listen to the interview with Mozcon being broken down behind us below:

I started this vlog series recently, and if you want to sign up to be interviewed, you can fill out this form on Search Engine Roundtable. You can also subscribe to my YouTube channel by clicking here.