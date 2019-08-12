Video: Casie Gillette on importance of memorable content for SEO
Learn from industry vet about the importance of creating strong content and relationships in the industry.
In our next vlog interview, Casie Gillette from KoMarketing Associates in Boston spoke to me about the concept behind “memorable content.” Content that is so good your readers remember it for a long-long time.
Memorable content is important because that is the type of content we should aim to produce and publish. It not only leads to really great content but also content that people want to link to, share on social media and content that ultimately Google wants to rank well.
Casie and I also spoke about her experience working both as an in-house SEO and an agency SEO. We spoke about the search community and we also talked about why sharing is so important to her values.
Here is the video:
