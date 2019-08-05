Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

In my next vlog interview, I sat down with Senior Partner, Head of SEO at Catalyst, Paul Shapiro to discuss his thoughts on going beyond technical SEO.

By that he means, looking beyond just crawling and indexing when it comes to technical SEO. In addition to the basics of technical SEO, he talked about using natural language processing for improving content development and SEO. We discussed how to conduct SEO testing, and how to approach a new client with a technical SEO mindset.

Here is that video interview (sorry for the video quality on this one):

I started this vlog series recently, and if you want to sign up to be interviewed, you can fill out this form on Search Engine Roundtable. You can also subscribe to my YouTube channel by clicking here.