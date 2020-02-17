Chris Boggs has been doing the SEO and SEM thing since 2000 — yes, for over 20 years. Boggs does both SEO and PPC and has worked at both large agencies and smaller agencies and in-house at both large companies and small companies. He has been on his own, running his own agency named Web Traffic Advisors, since 2014.

Boggs is a former US Marine and credits a lot of his success in the industry to what he learned from his service. He also credits his previous jobs and bosses with his success. We spoke about that and also chatted about some of the earlier days in SEM.

Our conversation went into some technical SEO topics and PPC topics as well. I hope you enjoy learning about Chris Boggs, he is a good man.

