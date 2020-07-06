I had the privilege of sitting down for a few minutes at SMX West earlier this year with Christi Olson, the head of Evangelism for Search and Advertising at Microsoft. She has been with Microsoft on and off for a long time, since before it was called Bing — seeing the launch of Live Search, adCenter, and the transitions to Bing and Microsoft Advertising.

We talked about audience targeting, a topic she is passionate about. Audience targeting can help you segment your ads to target the right people at the right time. Did you know that you can sync and import your Google Ads campaign data into Microsoft Advertising? You can also sync up between Google Search Console and Bing Webmaster Tools. PromoteIQ, which Microsoft acquired in 2019, helps e-commerce retailers with their digital commerce strategy compete against the bigger online retailers.

Christi used to travel a lot before the pandemic — in fact, she typically spent a quarter of the year on the road. And she is a wife and mother. You can follow Christi at @ChristiJOlson on Twitter.

Here is the video:

