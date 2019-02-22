Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Now you can add YouTube video assets to Google responsive display ad (RDA) campaigns. Google also announced two reporting updates for responsive display ads Thursday.

Why you should care. It was only a matter of time before video — via YouTube, naturally — became an option for RDA campaigns. Like responsive search ads (RSAs), these ads are largely automated, with advertisers adding multiple images — and now up to five YouTube videos — headlines, descriptions and brand logos that get served in different combinations and ad sizes dynamically.

Last fall, Google announced responsive display ads would become the default display format. This week’s announcements mark the first substantial updates for RDAs since the initial rollout.

Combinations report. Potentially serving dozens of dynamic combinations can make it hard to evaluate what’s working. The new combinations report (shown above) is designed to give advertisers more insights into which groupings of assets and copy are performing best. You’ll find the report under a new Combinations tab in the Google Ads interface.

Ad strength score. A variation on the ad strength score already available for RSAs is now available for RDAs. Google will show you progress reports on the number and quality of images, headlines and descriptions you’ve added, with “next steps” tips for improvement.

This can be helpful directionally, but don’t fret if your ad strength score is “average.” If you’re happy with your line-up of assets, just start testing.

This story first appeared on Marketing Land. For more on digital marketing, click here.