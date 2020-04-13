Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

Dan Leibson from Local SEO Guide spoke with me about two hot local SEO topics. Dan got into the SEO space in 2007 but really buckled down in local SEO in 2012.

The first was shortly after Google confirmed that it changed how the local rankings worked to use neural matching. The second was his dissatisfaction around how Google handles multi-location businesses within Google My Business support and features.

Here is the video:

I started this vlog series recently, and if you want to sign up to be interviewed, you can fill out this form on Search Engine Roundtable. You can also subscribe to my YouTube channel by clicking here.