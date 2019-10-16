Note: By submitting this form, you agree to Third Door Media's terms . We respect your privacy .

Dan Shure, a piano teacher gone SEO, spent some time chatting with me about some SEO topics. We talked about how he went from being a piano teacher and petty much broke, to an SEO that makes a nice living.

Dan talked to me about his theories around Google core updates. Specifically about how to structure your content on its pages to make it more human-readable, while also improving your rankings for core updates. He said, it doesn’t just end with that, you also need to cover your bases with technical SEO and the basics.

Dan also runs a popular SEO podcast named Experts On The Wire and how it has grown over the years. We talked about a lot over the 17 minute interview, you can watch it below:

