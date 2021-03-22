I had the opportunity to catch up with an old work colleague, someone I worked with outside of the SEO space ages ago. His name is Dan Toplitt, he is now the senior vice president and head of US SEO at Reprise Digital.

We spoke about how we first met, probably over 10 years ago. We also spent a lot of time talking about how enterprise SEO is less about focusing on Google’s algorithm updates and more about following the best practices that Google has been communicating for years now. One thing that excites Dan is how local and shopping are becoming more and more important in search. We spoke about some of the changes Google My Business made around COVID but it goes well beyond those changes.

We also spoke about passage ranking, but that was when the news first came out about this topic and everyone, including the two of us, were a bit confused by Google’s explanation around what it is and is not.

Here is the video:

