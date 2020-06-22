Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

At SMX West earlier this year, I sat down with Daniel Waisberg, who is now on the Search Relations Team with John Mueller. We spoke about his job, which focuses on Google Search Console, including his training video series on Search Console.

Daniel is a name some of you may remember from the earlier days, he has been part of the search community since the early 2000s. In fact, he used to write here on Search Engine Land prior to joining the Google Analytics team.

We also spoke about some of things that the webmaster and SEO community want from the Search Console team. Daniel explained that Google is looking to give actionable data, not just interesting data, from these tools.

You can follow Daniel on Twitter @danielwaisberg and check out his training video series on Search Console. Here is the video interview:

I started this vlog series recently, and if you want to sign up to be interviewed, you can fill out this form on Search Engine Roundtable.