Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape. See terms.

Dawn Anderson wrote the most comprehensive deep dives on Google BERT and now I was able to get her on camera for a few minutes to talk about the topic. Dawn runs an agency with the name Bertey, the name came before Google BERT – go figure.

She explained what Google BERT is, what might change with Google BERT in the future, how SEOs may be able to leverage BERT for their own purposes and how Bing and Google uses it differently.

Here is the video:

I started this vlog series recently, and if you want to sign up to be interviewed, you can fill out this form on Search Engine Roundtable. You can also subscribe to my YouTube channel by clicking here.