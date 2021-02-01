In part one of my conversation with Dawn Beobide, we spoke about training your developers in SEO. In part two, we first spoke about the upcoming Page Experience Update. In short, she said, you really need to focus on the users and you can then anticipate what changes will be coming next from Google. In fact, Dawn said she “felt it in her data” even before Google announced this specific update, because this is what users want.

We then moved into the fun topic of Google algorithm updates and the difference between confirmed and unconfirmed updates. Since Dawn has been doing SEO for so long, she was able to convey how these algorithm updates have changed over the years. We spoke about core updates, the Medic update and so much more.

I of course asked her which Google updates she felt were the biggest ones in Google’s history, she said Penguin, Hummingbird and Medic updates were the biggest for her.

Here is the interview:

If you’re a search professional interested in appearing on Barry’s vlog, you can fill out this form on Search Engine Roundtable; he’s currently looking to do socially distant, outside interviews in the NY/NJ tri-state area. You can also subscribe to his YouTube channel by clicking here.