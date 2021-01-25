In the next video interview, I drove out to the beautiful Croton-on-Hudson, in New York and met up with Dawn Beobide. Dawn is the Director of Marketing at Consumer Labs. She started doing SEO way back in the 1999.

We began our conversation talking about Dawn’s history in the space, including a discussion about the old SEO forums. But we quickly moved into our first topic, why it is important to educate your developers on SEO and the importance of SEO.

If you can properly share the importance of SEO with your development team, those developers will be eager to implement these SEO changes. You need to build a good relationship with your developers and you need to earn their trust.

This is part one of our talk:

