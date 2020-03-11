At SMX East, I sat down with Detlef Johnson, one of the earliest pioneers in SEO, to discuss his new efforts with Search Marketing Expo and Search Engine Land. But I had to first ask him about the past, since he was one the pioneers in the SEO industry, even before it was named SEO.

Detlef ran a very popular newsletter discussion forum in the 1990s where a lot of SEOs got their information around how search engines worked. This was prior to Google even being founded. He also helped run Search Engine Strategies for several years, starting in 1999 in San Francisco, California. Detlef is now working on bringing more developer focused content to the community with the SEO for Developers track debuting at SMX Advanced 2020 and SEO for developers series on Search Engine Land.

In this video, we talked about how things have changed with technical SEO around JavaScript and content management platforms over the years. While a lot has changed, some of the basic components from 20+ years ago still exist.

Here is the video:

