I had the honor of having Dixon Jones stop by my office and sit down and talk search. Dixon has a rich history in the search space, dating back to the 90s and still one of the most active members in the search community over 20-years later.

Dixon and I spoke about a lot of topics including:

The old days of Frontpage website development and doing SEO for those sites.

He started his own search marketing agency, Receptional, in the late 90s that is still going strong.

He helped grow one of the most popular SEO toolsets, Majestic.

Now he is working on a new toolset named InLinks.

We also talked about some of his contributions to the industry, from the old days at WebmasterWorld as a moderator, to being the MC at the Search Awards show, him speaking around the world all the time and so much more.

Here is the video:

