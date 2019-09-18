For those that know me, you know I am obsessed with tracking changes in Google. That includes ranking updates, like those core algorithm updates, but also user interface changes and other changes that impact SEOs and their clients. Another person obsessed with this task is Pete Meyers, aka Dr. Pete, from Moz.

Moz built a tool named Mozcast that essentially tracks the changes in Google search results to see if Google made ranking updates and to see which features are showing more or less. We reported about this tool back in 2012 when it launched.

We sat down recently and discussed Meyers’ history in the search community and then got into why he feels it is important to track all these changes in Google search. The interview was fun and educational, I hope you like it.

