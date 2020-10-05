Outside of the Google page experience update that is coming to a Google ranking algorithm near you next year, does Google use click-through rate, pogosticking, time spent on a site, and other user experience signals as a ranking factor? That was the topic of conversation in part two of my video interview with Drew Madore.

Now, to be clear, Google has said time and time again, on-the-record, that it does not use CTR and similar signals as ranking signals. But Drew Madore, as some other SEO professionals, do not believe Google. He strongly believe Google uses user experience are part of the algorithm. Drew said he believes that Google is using Google Analytics and Chrome data directly for ranking purposes.

Here is the video interview on this topic and if you missed last week, we talked about what has changed with black hat SEO.

If you’re a search professional interested in appearing on Barry’s vlog, you can fill out this form on Search Engine Roundtable; he’s currently looking to do socially distant, outside interviews in the NY/NJ tri-state area. You can also subscribe to his YouTube channel by clicking here.