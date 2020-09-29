In part one of my interview with Drew Madore, the CEO and founder of Synergist Digital Media, we spoke a lot about “black hat SEO.” Black Hat SEO is basically SEO that is not in accordance with Google’s guidelines.

We spoke about how black hat SEO has changed over the years. Such as how the definition of black hat SEO has become wider and covers more and more SEO techniques that were maybe once considered acceptable tactics within Google’s webmaster guidelines. With that, we also talked about how one can use such techniques in a safe way (i.e. not use it on client sites) to test what works and see how you can leverage that in a more “white hat” SEO way.

Here is the video:

If you’re a search professional interested in appearing on Barry’s vlog, you can fill out this form on Search Engine Roundtable; he’s currently looking to do socially distant, outside interviews in the NY/NJ tri-state area. You can also subscribe to his YouTube channel by clicking here.