Video: Ed Bernstein on in-house SEO challenges and mapping SEO competition
Not only does he love SEO, he is also a musician.
In my next interview with SEOs and SEMs, I spoke with an in-house SEO who works in the space of roof vents. Ed Bernstein is the in-house SEO and IT Director at RoofVents.com. He has been doing IT related jobs almost his whole professional career and has a true passion for SEO.
In our conversation we spoke about two primary topics:
(1) The challenges of doing in-house SEO and working around company resource limitations and company goals.
(2) How to map the competitive search landscape in your industry.
I hope you enjoy this interview despite how I awkwardly angled the two camera views.
