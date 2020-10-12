In my next interview with SEOs and SEMs, I spoke with an in-house SEO who works in the space of roof vents. Ed Bernstein is the in-house SEO and IT Director at RoofVents.com. He has been doing IT related jobs almost his whole professional career and has a true passion for SEO.

In our conversation we spoke about two primary topics:

(1) The challenges of doing in-house SEO and working around company resource limitations and company goals.

(2) How to map the competitive search landscape in your industry.

