Eli Schwartz — no, we are not related — was in New York last December and stopped by my office to chat. I decided to capture most of our conversation on my video camera and use it for vlog material. He was a good sport and let me publish it on YouTube.

Eli told me about the day when he was working at a company in 2011 and Google Panda touched down. He said, overnight, the company he was working for saw 70 to 90% of its traffic disappear. Ultimately, it was a really good experience because that site underwent tons of changes, leading to a 125% traffic increase.

Eli then moved into more of an enterprise SEO environment. He spent a lot of time at Survey Monkey, before and after that company IPOed. He now consults for both large companies and start-ups with VC funding on their SEO strategies. We discussed some of the challenges of doing SEO for enterprises.

Check out the interview here:

