In part one of my interview with Elie Orgel, the director of marketing at Rosenblum Law Firm, we discussed how to get links by leveraging data sources. Here, in part two, we move to how to build really good and useful and unique content with those data sources.

There are many online databases, databases that Google cannot index, that have troves of amazing data. You can use these data sources to build out unique and useful content that has a good shot at ranking in the search results. If you can leverage that data and show it to users in a way that make sense and is useful to them, Google will often want to rank it.

Elie also said when building out a site, it is important to show your expertise in your niche area of expertise. Write the most comprehensive pieces of content on the topic and then expand from there.

You can learn more about Elie Orgel on LinkedIn or ElieOrgel.com.

He gives some very useful and practical content advice in this interview:

If you’re a search professional interested in appearing on Barry’s vlog, you can fill out this form on Search Engine Roundtable; he’s currently looking to do socially distant, outside interviews in the NY/NJ tri-state area. You can also subscribe to his YouTube channel by clicking here.