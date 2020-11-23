The next SEO I sat with to interview is named Elie Orgel, he is the Director of Marketing at Rosenblum Law Firm. He has been doing SEO for about ten years now and works in a pretty competitive space now.

In part one of our conversation, we spoke about his career and experience and then got into a fun SEO topic. We spoke about how he uses data sources that are on the web but not indexed by Google to create rich content pages that attract links from the industry and news organizations.

Elie calls this pages link bait pages because they easily attract links.

You can learn more about Elie Orgel on LinkedIn or ElieOrgel.com.

Here is the video:

If you’re a search professional interested in appearing on Barry’s vlog, you can fill out this form on Search Engine Roundtable; he’s currently looking to do socially distant, outside interviews in the NY/NJ tri-state area. You can also subscribe to his YouTube channel by clicking here.