Eric Enge, an industry vet, took the time to sit down with me at his Boston office, in a two-part interview. In part one, we talked about how he founded his SEO agency, Stone Temple Consulting and what led to him selling it to Perficient Digital. We spent a nice amount of time discussing the challenges of that process.

In addition, we spoke about how it is for him to work with his wife. We also spoke about all his contributions to the SEO industry, including hundreds of presentations he gave at conferences, the countless studies, the hundreds of blog posts and videos and the immense sponsorships his company has done for the industry. He said, besides for loving to give back to the industry, he knows there is a return on investment for those contributions.

Here is part one of that interview, part two is more SEO focused vs community focused and that will be published next week:

