In part two of the interview (you can see part one here) with Eric Enge of Perficient Digital, we talked about SEO and about why sometimes the advice Google gives the SEO community might not align with what one would see in the real-life SEO world. In fact, sometimes what might work for client A and B, might not work for client C — so it goes beyond “Google said this” and becomes “this is what worked for my clients.”

We also spent time discussing how he approaches building out content on a website. From the content quality, to the structure of the content and then promoting that content to obtain links and shares.

Finally, we discussed how he manages his client expectations around timelines with SEO and what happens when a Google update causes difficulty with a client’s goals.

Here is the video interview:

